Former Gamecocks in action today on WLTX

The WNBA tips off today on WLTX with the Dallas Wings facing the Indiana Fever and three former Gamecocks will be on the court in Bradenton, Florida.

Tyasha Harris is in her rookie season with the Wings. She is currently averaging 7.0 points and 2.9 assists per game for the Wings.

In her senior season at USC, Harris ended her Gamecock career by being named First Team All-SEC for the first time in her career. She was also named to the SEC All-Tournament team after helping South Carolina earn its fifth tourney title in the last six seasons. She also led the SEC in assists per game (5.7) while averaging a career-high 12 points per game. Harris is the program's all-time assists leader with 702.

Allisha Gray is in her fourth season with the Wings. She is third in the team in scoring, averaging 11.7 points per game. She is also averaging 4.2 rebounds per game.

Former All-American guard Tiffany Mitchell is in her fifth season with the Fever. She is second on the team in scoring with an average of 14.1 points per game.