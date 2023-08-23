A'ja Wilson has a career night in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Former Heathwood Hall and Gamecock star A'ja Wilson continues to show why the Las Vegas Aces chose her with the first pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

IT'S 👏 NEVER 👏 ENOUGH 👏 Well is 53 PTS pretty close to enough, @BeckyHammon ? 😂 Just one game after Coach Becky Hammon reiterated that @_ajawilson22 needs more touches, Wilson drops a historic 53-PT performance pic.twitter.com/C7cJPOGVF0

"But I didn't do this alone. My teammates get all the glory because without them I don't even get the basketball. I'm not just saying that because it's politically correct, no, our locker room is tight. I'm nothing without them. I greatly appreciate coming to work with these ladies. They make it fun."