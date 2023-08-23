A'ja Wilson has a career night in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Former Heathwood Hall and Gamecock star A'ja Wilson continues to show why the Las Vegas Aces chose her with the first pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft.
Wilson the WNBA's single-game scoring record on Tuesday night with 53 points as the Aces recorded a 112-100 win over the Atlanta Dream.
"It feels good, it does feel good," Wilson said.
"But I didn't do this alone. My teammates get all the glory because without them I don't even get the basketball. I'm not just saying that because it's politically correct, no, our locker room is tight. I'm nothing without them. I greatly appreciate coming to work with these ladies. They make it fun."
In addition to setting a new career-high, Wilson set the Aces' franchise scoring record.