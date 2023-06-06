WNBA 2023 All-Star Game announced: Here's how to vote for your favorite player and when to watch

WNBA All-Star voting kicks off this week, giving fans the opportunity to vote for who they want to start in the All-Star game, which tips off in July!

ARLINGTON, Texas — WNBA All-Star voting kicks off this week, giving fans the opportunity to vote for who they want to start in the All-Star game, which tips off in July!

And I may have a few suggestions Texans, as DFW’s own Dallas Wings has few players with previous All-Star experience, and the “Big 3” consisting of Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally, and Natasha Howard, who are already racking up the accolades this season.

Ogunbowale, a two-time All-Star, was recently named the Kia Western Conference Player of the Month of May – a first for one of the league’s top scorers. Just two weeks into the season, Ogunbowale is averaging 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Sabally, who’s having one of the best starts to the WNBA season, just recorded her fourth 20-point game with a season-high 26 points and her fourth double-double.

Howard, a two-time All-Star and three-time WNBA champ, is averaging 17 points and 8.5 rebound through the last six games.

These Wings players and the whole squad are just getting started – so they need your vote!

When All-Star voting begins and how to watch the All-Star game

The 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Las Vegas at the home of the defending WNBA champs, the Las Vegas Aces, on Saturday, July 15. It will air on WFAA Channel 8 (ABC) at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The game will be preceded by a half hour edition of WNBA Countdown on WFAA at 7 p.m.

There will also be two full days packed with WNBA events leading up the All-Star showdown, including the 3-point contest and skills challenge. Those contests will air on ESPN on Friday, July 14 at 3 p.m. CT.

Mandalay Bay Convention Center is hosting the “WNBA Live” fan festival – which is open to the public.

Who will battle on the hardwood is up to you – the fans, players and media. All-Star voting begins Wednesday, June 7 at 1 p.m. CT and will end on Wednesday, June 21 at 10:59 p.m. CT.

How voting works:

Fans will account for 50% of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25% each. Players and media panelists will be able to complete one ballot that features four guards and six frontcourt players.

Fans may submit one full ballot each day online via WNBA.com and the WNBA App, as well as vote for up to 10 players per day on Instagram. Fans will be able to choose from all WNBA players currently on team rosters.

The WNBA announced that there will also be three “2-for-1 Days”, which will allow fans to have their votes counted twice on June 11, June 16 and June 21 through the voting platforms (WNBA.com, WNBA app and Instagram).

After all the votes are totaled, players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media panel votes. The four guard and the six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for the All-Star game.

The fan votes will also serve as the tiebreakers for players in the group with the same score.

The 10 All-Star starters, including two captains, will be revealed on Sunday, June 25. After the announcement, the league’s head coaches will select 12 reserves for the game – three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players. The reserves will be announced on Saturday, July 1.

The two All-Star starters that received the most fan votes will serve as captains for each squad. They will then draft their rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of the 12 reserves.

The head coaches for each team will be the head coaches with the best WNBA record this season following games on Friday, June 30 regardless of their conference. The head coach with the overall best record as of that date will coach the team whose captain earned the most fan votes.

ESPN is set to air the “WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special” on Saturday, July 8 at 12 p.m. CT.

How to vote:

Desktop and mobile web: To vote online from a desktop or mobile device, fans should visit the official WNBA All-Star 2023 ballot page at vote.wnba.com. Fans may vote for a minimum of one player and maximum of 10, through submitting one full ballot per day (defined as once every 24 hours) including the selection of up to four guards and six frontcourt players regardless of conference.

WNBA App: To vote through the WNBA App using iOS or Android devices, fans can simply open the WNBA App and view the WNBA All-Star Voting story on the homepage. It will include short-form content that drives awareness of key dates and information and will also include a link that drives directly to the ASW voting page. A seamless experience that allows fans to vote all while staying within our App. Additionally, fans can visit the WNBA All-Star Voting ballot page via the "More" menu in the bottom menu bar navigation of the App. Fans may vote for a minimum of one player and maximum of 10, through submitting one full ballot per day (defined as once every 24 hours) including the selection of up to four guards and six frontcourt players regardless of conference. The WNBA App can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.