WNBA champs Bird, Stewart make freezing eggs less taboo

SEATTLE — Sue Bird says she was one of many women intimidated by the process of freezing their eggs, nearly paralyzed by the stigma so long associated with the decision.

That changed in 2019 for the 40-year-old WNBA champion. Bird froze her eggs in December 2019.

Bird is among a half-dozen WNBA players who have frozen their eggs according to the players union.

The procedure is now covered in the current CBA that was ratified in February. Dr. Nichole M. Barker of Seattle Reproductive Medicine.