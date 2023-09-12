Aliyah Boston is named WNBA Rookie of the Year

Boston ended the regular season as the first rookie in WNBA history to lead the league in field goal percentage, shooting 57.8 percent (233-of-403) from the floor through the first 40 games of her career. The WNBA All-Star led all 2023 rookies in scoring (14.4 ppg), rebounds (8.4 rpg), steals (1.3 spg), blocked shots (1.3 bpg) and minutes played (31.2 mpg) per game.

The former national player of the year at South Carolina finished second in WNBA history for most rebounds in a rookie season with 335 rebounds, while finishing third all-time for field goals made as a rookie with 233. Boston also set franchise records for most blocks (50) in a rookie season. In addition, Boston also ended the season second in franchise history for points scored in a rookie season (578) and steals in a rookie season (53).