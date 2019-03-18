The 20th-ranked Wofford Terriers will get to stay in the South for what they hope is the continuation of a historic season.

The Terriers (29-4) earned a 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest seed in the history of the Southern Conference. Mike Young's team made its AP Top 25 debut a few weeks ago and they are currently sitting on a program-record 20-game winning streak. That is the longest in the country with their last defeat coming in mid-December at Mississippi State. The other three losses also came against North Carolina, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Minutes after the CBS Selection Show showed Wofford was indeed headed to Jacksonville, the head coach talked about the amazing run his team has put together.

"This coming Tuesday represents three months, three months since we lost a basketball game," said Young.

"That's pretty heavy stuff. At this level, with the people we're competing against. I think a seven seed is a very fair seed for our team."

This is Wofford's fifth trip to the Big Dance and it will be the third trip to Jacksonville for the Tournament. So if any team is going to give the program its first NCAA Tournament win, this is the group that appears poised to do just that.

"I do think this is the best team in the Wofford history," said Young.

"I do think this is a team that could go down there and play well and have a shot to win a game or games. But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. Let's prepare for Seton Hall and get ready to get after those guys on Thursday. One day at a time."

Tipoff is set for 9:40 p.m. and can be seen on CBS.