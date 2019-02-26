It's already been a successful season for the Wofford Terriers who have secured the program's longest winning streak and the Southern Conference regular season title.

But Monday saw the Terriers crack the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in program history, coming in ranked 24th.

Wofford won its 15th straight game Saturday with a 72-64 victory over a Furman team which was ranked in the AP Top 25 for three weeks in December with a peak of 23rd. The winning streak is second nationally only to Gonzaga who has won 18 in a row. The two schools are the only Division One men's programs that have not lost a game in 2019.

With a 24-4 overall record, 16-0 in the Southern Conference, Wofford can earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of winning the conference tournament. However, Wofford's resume is strong enough that it would likely receive an at-large bid to the Big Dance, even if it falls short in the So-Con Tournament.

This Week's Associated Press Top 25



1. Gonzaga (44)

2. Virginia (15)

3. Duke (3)

4. Kentucky (2)

5. North Carolina

6. Michigan St.

7. Tennessee

8. Houston

9. Michigan

10. Marquette

11. Texas Tech

12. Nevada

13. LSU

14. Purdue

15. Kansas

16. Kansas St

17. Maryland

18. Florida St.

19. Wisconsin

20. Virginia Tech

21. Buffalo

22. Iowa

23. Cincinnati

24. Wofford

25. Washington

Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.