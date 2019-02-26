It's already been a successful season for the Wofford Terriers who have secured the program's longest winning streak and the Southern Conference regular season title.

But Monday saw the Terriers crack the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in program history, coming in ranked 24th.

Wofford won its 15th straight game Saturday with a 72-64 victory over a Furman team which was ranked in the AP Top 25 for three weeks in December with a peak of 23rd. The winning streak is second nationally only to Gonzaga who has won 18 in a row. The two schools are the only Division One men's programs that have not lost a game in 2019.

With a 24-4 overall record, 16-0 in the Southern Conference, Wofford can earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of winning the conference tournament. However, Wofford's resume is strong enough that it would likely receive an at-large bid to the Big Dance, even if it falls short in the So-Con Tournament. 

This Week's Associated Press Top 25


         1. Gonzaga (44)          
         2. Virginia (15)            
         3. Duke (3)                
         4. Kentucky (2)          
         5. North Carolina        
         6. Michigan St.          
         7. Tennessee            
         8. Houston                  
         9. Michigan                
         10. Marquette              
         11. Texas Tech            
         12. Nevada                  
         13. LSU                      
         14. Purdue                
         15. Kansas                
         16. Kansas St          
         17. Maryland              
         18. Florida St.          
         19. Wisconsin          
         20. Virginia Tech          
         21. Buffalo                    
         22. Iowa        
         23. Cincinnati          
         24. Wofford        
         25. Washington          

Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.