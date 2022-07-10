Wofford head football coach Josh Conklin resigns

Conklin was in the middle of his fifth season in charge of the Terriers who are in the midst of a 15-game losing streak.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Wofford College announced Thursday that head football coach Josh Conklin has resigned.

Conklin was in his fifth season serving as the head coach of Wofford who is currently 0-5 on the season, 0-2 in the Southern Conference.

After taking the team to SoCon titles in his first two seasons of 2018 and 2019, the Terriers have won just one game since and are currently riding a 15-game losing streak.

A former Wofford assistant under Mike Ayers in the late 2000s, Conklin was previously the defensive coordinator at Pitt before taking the Wofford head coaching job after Ayers retired following a 30-year run.

“We appreciate the time and work that Josh has put into this program over the past five years, which included a pair of Southern Conference Championships,” said Wofford director of athletics Richard Johnson.

“We wish nothing but the best for Josh and his family in the future.”

The Terriers began a transition to a pro-spread offense over the past two seasons after running an option attack for three decades.

Shawn Watson, a former Conklin colleague at Pitt, was hired as offensive coordinator during the past offseason to fully implement the new system. He will take over as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The Terriers currently rank last or near the bottom in most Southern Conference offensive statistics.