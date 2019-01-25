SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Fletcher Magee scored 31 points, including a late 3-pointer to force overtime, and Storm Murphy hit a 15-footer as time expired to give Wofford a 107-106 win over Samford on Thursday night.

Josh Sharkey, who had a school-record 16 assists, drove through traffic in the lane for a layup that put Samford on top 106-105 with 6.4 seconds left. Murphy drilled up the court and angled to the left wing where he hit a fadeway to give Wofford its seventh-straight win.

Samford led most of the way and was up 93-87 with 44 seconds left. Nathan Hoover knocked down a 3 and Keve Aluma and Chevez Goodwin had blocked shots for the Terriers before Magee's 3 from the top of the key with 8.4 seconds to go.

Wofford made 5 of 7 shots in overtime and the Bulldogs 6 of 8. Samford finished 67 percent from the field, going 11 of 16 from 3-point range, and Wofford shot 55 percent, making 17 of 36 from long distance.

Hoover had 23 points for the Terriers (16-4, 8-0 Southern Conference), who won their 11th straight at home. Cameron Jackson had 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Aluma had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Murphy 11 points.

Brandon Austin had a career-high 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting with six 3s for the Bulldogs (12-9, 2-6). Sharkey and Robert Allen had 19 points apiece and Ruben Guerrero 16 on 8-of-10 shooting.