For tthe second time, the Twitty family from Chapin has a women's city championship.

Two years ago, Jacqueline Twitty won the city title and two years later, her mother brings home the hardware.

Charlotte Twitty shot a 9-over par 82 to win the Sonic Women's City Golf Championship. Twitty defeated Leigh Coulter by two shots. Coulter shot an 8-over par 81 in round two for a two-day total of +11. Twitty had a two-day total of 9-over par.

For the first time in the 50 years of this tournament, there was a junior division.

Rising Dreher senior Jordan Guyton shot a 4-over par 77 to win by four shots over Emily Baker. Guyton finished the tournament at +9.

© 2018 WLTX