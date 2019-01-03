ORLANDO, Fla. — A doping scandal has rocked another sport.

This time, it's bridge.

The World Bridge Federation said Thursday its top player, Geir Helgemo, has been suspended until November after after testing positive for banned substances. The drugs in question are synthetic testosterone and Clomifene, a female fertility drug.

Helgemo, who represents Monaco, also has to surrender all his 2018 World Bridge Series victories, including a WBF Open World Championship title in Orlando, Florida.

The head of the Norwegian Bridge Federation told the Telegraph in England that the drugs were "not performance enhancing."

"Geir Helgemo represents Monaco, but is also a member of the Norwegian Bridge Federation. He has previously played for the Norwegian national team and is our biggest star. Many in the bridging community know Geir and appreciate him. It is his responsibility not to take drugs that are on the doping list, although in this case, they are not performance enhancing in bridge. I feel with Geir in this situation and hope that he will come back stronger,” said Kari-Anne Opsal, president of the Norwegian Bridge Federation.

The World Bridge Federation is a member of the International Olympic Committee and therefore abides by Olympic drug testing rules for all its players.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.