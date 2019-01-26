Back in the day, the Sumter County Civic Center was the site of more than a few wrestling events.

On Friday, the organization "Big Time Wrestling" turned back the clock by bringing in some wrestling legends and paired them with some up-and-comers who made their way to the squared circle for a few matches.

The headliners of the night were those wrestlers who are legends of the sport.

Lugoff resident and WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was joined at the event by another WWE Hall of Famer in Mick Foley. Throw in an appearance by the Rock-N-Roll express and you had plenty of fans who turned out for pictures, autographs and some story telling about matches in years past.