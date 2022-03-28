Paul Wight and AEW are in Columbia Wednesday night

Before he became a pro wrestler, Paul Wight was a former News19 Player of the Week and a standout basketball player at King Academy in Batesburg-Leesville.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While March Madness continued this weekend with high drama throughout the country, there will be a different version of March Madness Wednesday night at the Colonial Life Arena when All Elite Wrestling makes a stop in Columbia.

The action begins at 7:00 p.m. and one of the headliners of AEW is veteran pro wrestler Paul Wight, a graduate of King Academy in Batesburg.

Wight has been been in the squared circle since the mid 1990's and has been on the card for some of the biggest events in the history of wrestling whether it's with WWE or WCW.

He continues to be a major player in wrestling as am AEW commentator and a performer in the ring.

All Elite Wrestling is based in Jacksonville and is under the leadership of Tony Khan who is the President and CEO of AEW. Kahn is also a co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the son of Shahid Kahn who has been the owner of the Jags for more than a decade.

Wight dropped by the News19 studios to discuss not only his role in AEW but his career in wrestling and how he is still the same person who once received a jacket and plaque as a News19 Player of the Week.