Zacch Pickens calls it a career at Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday was a big day for Zacch Pickens who took part in Fall Commencement at South Carolina.
Hours before walking across the stage at the Colonial Life Arena, Zacch and other Gamecock athletes who are graduating took part in a ring ceremony and photos at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The four-year defensive lineman also confirmed he will not play in the Gator Bowl and will now begin preparing for the NFL Draft.
This means the last game in a Gamecock uniform for Pickens was the 31-30 victory over Clemson. That is quite the exit for Pickens who grew up a short distance from Clemson. As he gets ready for the draft, Pickens will compete in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 4, 2023.