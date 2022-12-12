Zacch Pickens calls it a career at Carolina

The senior defensive lineman took part in graduation ceremonies Monday, just hours after confirming he will not play in the bowl game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday was a big day for Zacch Pickens who took part in Fall Commencement at South Carolina.

Hours before walking across the stage at the Colonial Life Arena, Zacch and other Gamecock athletes who are graduating took part in a ring ceremony and photos at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The four-year defensive lineman also confirmed he will not play in the Gator Bowl and will now begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

After 4 years in the South Carolina program, DL Zacch Pickens will receive his degree today & then prepare for the NFL Draft. Zacch says he will not play in the bowl game and he also talked about going home to Anderson with bragging rights in the rivalry with Clemson. @ZP6DT pic.twitter.com/YrTRd9Y1A6 — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) December 12, 2022