Zeb Noland set to undergo minor surgery on torn meniscus

The Gamecocks starting Quarterback is expected to be ready for the team's matchup vs Florida on November 6th.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We can add another name to the Gamecocks injury report.

The team announced Monday night that Quarterback Zeb Noland will undergo minor surgery on his torn meniscus in his right knee.

The surgery is set for Tuesday Morning.

The team's statement concluded by stating that Noland is still expected to be available for the Gamecocks first game after their bye week, a November 6th matchup against the Florida Gators.