He's been on the sidelines with a sprained knee, but before Zion Williamson went down with that injury, he was living up to the expectations that came with him as one of the top power forwards in the country coming out of high school.

The former Spartanburg Day superstar who led the Griffins to three consecutive SCISA state titles has been named the ACC player and rookie of the year.

Williamson currently ranks second in the ACC at 21.6 points per game. He is also third in the conference with 8.8 rebounds and 2nd with an average of 2.2 steals per game. He received 49 votes for the overall award and 47 for the rookie award.

Virginia's Tony Bennett had 30 votes to claim his fourth coach of the year award in 10 seasons with the Cavaliers.