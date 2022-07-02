Zion Williamson gets rookie extension

The Spartanburg native has a new extension that could potentially be worth more than $230 million.

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson’s lost season to injury and unusual absence from the New Orleans Pelicans during his recovery didn’t stop the club from betting big on their long-term future together.

Williamson agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million extension with New Orleans that has the potential to be worth as much as $231 million, two people familiar with the situation said.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because NBA rules do not allow the extension to become official until July 6.

Classified as a maximum rookie extension under the NBA’s labor agreement, the deal sets the stage for the 6-foot-6, 280-pound, high-scoring forward to give an All-Star caliber boost to a squad that recently proved it could make the playoffs without him.

ESPN first reported the agreement, citing information provided by Williamson’s agent, Austin Brown.

The move signifies a desire by the 2019 No. 1 overall draft choice out of Duke to see how much his return could help a squad that improved dramatically late last season and made a surprisingly competitive playoff showing.