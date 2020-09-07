Court filing alleges $400K paid to Zion's family in 2018

The legal battle that involves former Duke star Zion Williamson has another layer and it involves allegations his family received $400,000 before playing at Duke.

The legal fight over NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s endorsement potential now includes an allegation his family received $400,000 from a marketing agency before playing at Duke.

Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract.

Williamson had filed a lawsuit in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports. In court filings Thursday, Ford's attorneys included a letter signed by Williamson and his stepfather to repay a 2018 loan from a different agency. Williamson's attorney says those documents are “fraudulent.”