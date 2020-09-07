x
Court filing alleges $400K paid to Zion's family in 2018

The legal battle that involves former Duke star Zion Williamson has another layer and it involves allegations his family received $400,000 before playing at Duke.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) runs upcourt during the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New York Knicks Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Knicks' Allonzo Trier is at left. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

The legal fight over NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s endorsement potential now includes an allegation his family received $400,000 from a marketing agency before playing at Duke. 

Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. 

Williamson had filed a lawsuit in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports. In court filings Thursday, Ford's attorneys included a letter signed by Williamson and his stepfather to repay a 2018 loan from a different agency. Williamson's attorney says those documents are “fraudulent.”

Williamson is played at Spartanburg Day School, leading that program to three consecutive SCISA 2A state championships. A consensus top five recruit coming out of high school, he spent one year at Duke before leaving for the NBA. In June of 2019, he was chosen by the New Orleans Pelicans with the first overall pick of the NBA Draft.