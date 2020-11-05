Zion Williamson's former marketing agency is alleging that the family of the former Duke star and current New Orleans Pelicans rookie took money to steer Williamson to Duke and certain shoe companies, according to court documents publicized Sunday. The allegations amount to a surprising twist in a saga of dueling lawsuits that could have implications for Duke if the allegations from Prime Sports Marketing are deemed credible enough to investigate by the NCAA.

The documents, which were shared on Twitter by The Athletic legal analyst Daniel Wallach, are from civil court in Miami-Dade County, and are part of a civil lawsuit against Williamson and his current agents filed by Prime Sports Marketing, LLC.

A five-page request for admissions filed by the plaintiffs asks Williamson to admit that his mother and stepfather "demanded and received gifts, money and/or other benefits from persons acting on behalf of Duke University (directly and/or indirectly) to influence you to attend Duke University to play basketball."

The court document publicized Sunday also alleges that Williamson's parents accepted benefits from representatives of Nike and Adidas to influence Williamson to wear their apparel and attend a school affiliated with their brands.

Prime Sports Marketing initially signed Williamson as a client after his freshman season at Duke. But just over a month later, he signed with another agency, prompting Prime Sports Marketing to pursue legal action for the enforcement of their contract with Williamson. Williamson, however, filed a federal lawsuit alleging the initial contract with Prime Sports Marketing is unenforceable.

Before landing at Duke, Williamson was a unanimous top five recruit out of Spartanburg Day School. He led that program to three consecutive SCISA state championships.