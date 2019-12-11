Summary: The holiday shopping season is just getting started. So whether you are shopping offline or online we wanted to help you protect yourself. Before you click add to cart or hand over your debit card you will want to hear from Investigator Kovalchek of the Richland County Sheriff's Department and WLTX News19's Director of Technology Andy Peeler.

Midlands Internet Safety Exchange Zones:

Richland County:

Main Headquarters --- 5623 Two Notch Road Columbia, SC 29223

Region 1 Headquarters --- 2615 Lower Richland Boulevard Hopkins, SC 29061

Region 3 Headquarters --- 6429 Bishop Avenue Columbia, SC 29203

Region 4 Headquarters --- 1019 Beatty Road Columbia, SC 29210

Region 6 Headquarters --- 118 McNulty Street Blythewood, SC 29016

Sumter County:

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office parking lot, 1281 N. Main St. (U.S. 15 North), is also a designated safety zone.

Lexington County:

Town of Lexington Municipal Complex at 111 Maiden Lane in Lexington, South Carolina.

Kershaw County:

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, 821 Ridgeway Road, in Lugoff