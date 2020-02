COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Democratic primary is on Saturday.

Any registered voter can vote.

This is the first primary that includes a substantial African American voting block.

We talk to Todd Shaw is a USC political professor, Courtney Thomas a communications director for WREN and Malik Whittaker is a civil rights. To talk about the state of African-American voters in South Carolina.

