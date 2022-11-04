x
Here's why cybersecurity experts want you to include your digital devices in spring cleaning plans

Give your digital devices a good “cleaning” this spring to make sure your private information stays that way.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s that time of year when the days are longer and the nights are warmer. The change of season often inspires us to give our homes a deep clean, but what about our digital devices? 

The Better Business Bureau and the National Cybersecurity Alliance say your phone, laptop and all other digital devices need some TLC too.

So, before you finally organize the pile of Christmas decorations cluttering your garage, do some digital spring cleaning by focusing on these three categories: security, software and settings.

Security

Make sure account passwords are unique to each account and longer than the minimum characters required. Enable two-factor authentication for an added layer of protection.

Software

Ensure all software is up to date including all web browsers and operating systems for your phone, tablet, laptop and computer. 

Software and system updates are issued to fix security gaps found within the software or system. 

While you might only notice new emojis after an update, there’s usually a much more important reason they’re issued, so it’s crucial to make sure you’re using the latest software and system versions available.

Settings

Now’s the perfect time to check the privacy settings on your social media accounts and all other apps to make sure the access you’ve granted doesn’t compromise your personal information. 

If you had apps you don’t use, delete them.

