Apple's Siri is always there to answer your questions, but how much information is the program recording?

Tech giant Apple has announced it will be suspending Siri's internal program that allows contractors to listen into recorded audio.

The move comes after consumers voiced privacy concerns about the voice assistant listening after a report was released stating contractors were assigned to regularly analyze recordings of confidential information and private conversations.

Apple says it uses these recordings of commands to Siri to better the program and improve the quality of the users experience.

But how could someone stop Siri from listening in to your conversations?

The process takes a few steps but can usually be completed in a matter of minutes.

To start Apple customers can go to their settings tab on their home screen and then to the general tab. After reaching this tab, users can go to the keyboards tab and then "turn off" the enable dictation function.

Once this is done, users should go back and select 'Siri & Search.' Then flip off the two toggles titled: 'Listen for "Hey Siri"' and 'Press Home/Slide Button for Siri.'

After this step, users will receive a message asking if they would like to turn off Siri. After confirming this step, all data Siri has collected will be removed from Apple's servers.

This will have to be done for every Apple device that has Siri.

If a user wants to use Siri again, they can just re-enable the voice assistant and repeat the process as needed.