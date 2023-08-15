Two earthquakes rattle Guilford County Tuesday morning - Did you feel it?

Just after 2 a.m., a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was felt in Guilford County, with another just minutes later.

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — Did you feel it? There was an earthquake in Guilford County Tuesday morning. Minutes later, there was another one.

The USGS reports a 2.0 earthquake hit near McLeansville just northeast of Greensboro at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday. Some WFMY News 2 viewers already have reported feeling it in the middle of the night.

The precise location looks to be close to Huffine Mill Road and I-840, otherwise known as the Urban Loop.

How strong was it? Typically a 2.0 earthquake is strong enough to be felt, but not strong enough to cause any harm of damage to the area. At this time, we haven't received any reports of that.

Just 3 minutes later at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday another earthquake hit just a few miles west between Wendover and Huffine Mill Rd. This appears to be a secondary quake of just about the same strength, a 2.1.

Earthquakes aren't common in North Carolina, but they do happen. Weak earthquakes like this happen a handful of times each year. Stronger ones are less common. You might remember the very strong Sparta Earthquake of 2020 which registered a 5.1 and did plenty of damage in Alleghany County.

Did you feel the earthquake Tuesday morning? If so, you can report it to the USGS. Here's how.