Elgin area gets small earthquake after months of relative quiet: USGS

The region, once swarmed with earthquakes, has only had a few in 2023.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey reports that Kershaw County felt a bit of seismic activity on Friday for the first time in months.

According to seismometers in the state, the Lugoff-Elgin area was bumped by a magnitude 2.2 earthquake around 12:30 p.m. Though additional data could mean changes to the confirmed location of the quake, the latest data shows the epicenter to be slightly north of Spears Creek Road and south of its namesake, Spears Creek.

Earthquakes are typically very difficult to feel below a magnitude of about 2.5. However, USGS records show 10 people have reported feeling this quake.

This also marks the first time an earthquake was recorded in the region since roughly mid-June when a magnitude 2 rumble occurred between I-20 and Fort Jackson Road. The area, which saw over 100 earthquakes of varying sizes throughout 2022, has only experienced five in 2023, USGS records show.