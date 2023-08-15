20,000 tons of coal tar removed from Columbia's Congaree River

Phase 1 of the river cleanup project in Columbia is complete, Phase 2 begins

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews from South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) say they have removed 20,000 tons of coal tar from along the Congaree River as part of Phase 1 of the Congaree River Clean Up Project.

A section of the river on the Columbia side, just below the Gervais Street Bridge, had a cofferdam installed and its water drained in May so that workers could remove the coal tar.

After the coal tar was excavated, DHEC says workers used high pressure water cannons to remove remaining coal tar and sediment until they reached the granite river bottom. The water used during the pressure washing was maintained within the cofferdam and pumped to a water treatment system for processing before going into the City of Columbia sewer system.

Workers also placed rocks along the river to reduce erosion.

Over the next few weeks, the Phase 1 cofferdam will be dismantled and the river will begin to flow freely again. Portions of the Phase 1 installation will be reused in a similar draining and cleaning process at another section down stream.

Phase 2 of the project is much smaller -- about one-fifth the size of the first cofferdam. Depending on the weather, the Phase 2 process of coal tar removal should be completed in about 2-4 weeks.