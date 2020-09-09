Algae is lighting up parts of the lower Chesapeake Bay

The algae is present during the day, but becomes most noticeable a couple of hours after sunset. When waves break, white caps appear bright blue.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bioluminescent algae has been lighting up the lower Chesapeake Bay along the shores of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the single-celled organisms form a chain and reproduce in warm water.

The algae is present during the day, but becomes most noticeable a couple of hours after sunset. When waves break, white caps appear bright blue.

The turbulence creates a chemical reaction in the algae cells that interacts with the water molecules.

The name of the algae is Alexandrium monilatum and it can be harmful to fish and oysters.