Spring and Daylight Saving Time are almost here! Don't celebrate too soon, though, because that warm spring breeze will be followed by all sorts of annoying pests.

Ants, termites, spiders, carpenter bees, and mosquitoes are all set to make their return when the weather warms up. If you hate bugs, then then the warmer, wetter winter is going to do you no favors.

RELATED: Which spring pests are worth bugging out over?

RELATED: The top 5 places bugs could be hiding in your kitchen

The extra moisture will mean more mosquitoes, in particular. Jay Lasater with Clear Defense Pest Control said you should prepare now to try and keep them out of your home.

One of the easiest and most effective methods is to check the seals around doors and windows.

"You want to make sure your weather seals are intact. I know it's going to feel good later in the air, but the longer you keep those windows open, the longer you're inviting pests in, so just be mindful of that and how long you're keeping windows and doors and garages open," Lasater said.

He said you should also empty anything with standing water in it. Due to the excess rain we saw in February, the mosquitoes have already start to come out.

When the weather starts to really warm up and we approach summer -- expect plenty of ants. The conditions are similar to 2019 when East Tennessee exterminators saw a significant uptick in the number of ant calls.

RELATED: Summer heat means booming ant populations