Interest growing in the Bradford pear bounty

Nearly 100 people have registered for the Sumter event, an effort to eliminate the invasive tree.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson Cooperative Extension’s “Bradford Pear Bounty” program is growing in interest as invasive species experts try to eliminate the non-native tree.

The "Bradford Pear Bounty" will take place in Sumter on February 27 at the Heath pavilion from 9 am to noon. There will be a similar event in Clemson on March 13.

Dr. David Coyle is an expert in invasive species at Clemson University. He said interest in the events is very high. As of Friday, they had registered about 100 people at both locations.

Property owners who remove their Bradford pears and take a selfie of the destroyed tree will be given a free tree as a replacement. The limit is five for each property and registration is required.

There are about 250 to 300 free trees available for each location, and the City of Sumter will need the homeowner's address to provide free Bradford Pear debris cleanup. However, you do not have to be a resident of Sumter to sign up for the event.

Coyle says they will offer harder to find natives like the bald cypress, black gum and paw paw - which is the largest edible fruit native to North America. He says cutting down Bradford pears will help the environment.

He said, “The big take home message are Bradford pears lead to Callery pears, which are highly invasive and detrimental. So, by eliminating Bradford we’re doing a good thing.”

In case you missed the chance to participate last year, the Bradford Pear Bounty is back again this year in two locations - Clemson and Sumter! For more information on dates, how the exchange works and how to register, visit https://t.co/gqWSc0dnRP pic.twitter.com/3do84lD69f — SCFC (@ForestryCommish) February 2, 2021

Coyle added, “After cutting down a Bradford be sure to treat the stump with herbicide or you’ll have oodles of root sprouts.”