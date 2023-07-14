Scout Motors plant bringing jobs and environmental concerns

A letter voincing environmental concerns regarding Scout Motors has residents and one Blythewood council member asking additional questions.

The group believes the plant will cause the destruction of wetlands, more flooding, and issues with tributaries in the area.

The letter calls the plant's mitigation plan "insufficient" and points to neighborhoods downstream of the facility that could be impacted including Denny Terrace, Lincolnshire, and Haskell Heights.

Theresa Jones and her husband Johnnie have lived in Haskell Heights for years. Theresa says she feels a bit uneasy about the new Scout Motors plant moving into Blythewood.

"I think it will be a good thing to generate jobs in the community, but as far as the environment with the wetlands what happens with all the underground water?" Theresa questioned.

Blythewood council member Sloan Griffin agrees. Griffin says he feels the same, voicing his concerns through his only "no" vote for approving the Scout Motors plan.

"To me, it's disturbing that the potential implications of health issues when we are already dealing with health disparities, especially in the African American community. Not knowing the potential health concerns that will arise from contamination, fumes, and lithium batteries if you have a fire and flooding... I hope that Scout will dispatch someone that will sit down with community members," Griffin stated.

The land has already started to be cleared for building to begin, and as of now, there is no word of another community meeting.