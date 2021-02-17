More trash on South Carolina roads due to the pandemic, officials say

The pandemic is keeping inmate and volunteer crews from gathering to clean up highways, and more people are going to drive-thrus and tossing that packaging.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s roads are getting trashier because of COVID-19, according to officials.

Officials say the pandemic is keeping inmate crews and volunteers from gathering to clean up highways, and more people are going to drive-thrus for food and then tossing disposable containers out of their vehicles.

"Litter creates an eyesore," said Britney Harriot with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

"It just bothers me to see folks literally trashing our state," said Bryan Stirling, director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC). "South Carolina must have the cleanest cars, because all their trash is on the road."

Officials with Palmetto Pride, South Carolina’s anti-litter and beautification organization, says the trash is increasing with the introduction of PPE.

Also, the pandemic has largely put a stop to regular clean ups crews, both from SCDC and volunteer groups.

"Routine pickups have not been happening because of COVID restrictions," said Sarah Lyles with Palmetto Pride.

Stirling says inmates stopped collecting trash last March due to COVID-19 concerns. "If one person gets it in that van, probably all 10 will get it. Then, they will go back to the open dormitory and others in that dormitory will get it. Stirling said. "It literally could be the difference between life and death."

Before COVID, inmates maintained our roadways five days a week, according to Stirling.

"In 2019, we sent out 220 inmates. We covered over 15,000 miles of interstates and secondary roads", Stirling said. "In 2019, we collected roughly over 110,000 bags of trash."

Meanwhile Harriot says the problem is only being exacerbated with more people tossing their take out containers out their car windows.

"We have not been able to eat indoors. Takeout creates takeout boxes, takeout bags, and people do not take the time to dispose of their trash properly,"

The message is simple, "We would really like our roads clear and clean," Harriot said.