Small earthquake rumbles SC Upstate

US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 1.93 magnitude earthquake around 3:11 a.m. about 3.3 miles southeast of Six Mile, in Pickens County -- or about 10.9 miles south of Clemson.

The area is relatively rural, with he quake centered close to Lake Keowee. According to the USGS website, no one felt the quake when it occurred.

Most earthquakes in South Carolina occur near the coast -- about 70 percent are recorded in the coastal plain in the Lowcountry. However, the Midlands of South Carolina has had quite a few recorded in the past two years. On June 20, a 2.0 magnitude quake was recorded near Elgin, the latest in what has been called the "Elgin swarm," a series of over 80 small quakes that started on December 27, 2021.