Nearly total lunar eclipse tonight: when you can see it

The eclipse will last a little over 3 hours and 28 minutes. The longest in centuries.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years will occur early Friday morning. It will be the longest anyone will see for another 600 years.

The Earth will pass in front of the sun, causing our planet's shadow to fall on the moon. About 97% of the Moon will be in full shadow at its peak, NASA said, with a small sliver of the left side of the Moon shining.

Eclipse Timeline:

For the Midlands, at 1:02 a.m., the Moon enters the Earth’s penumbra, the outer part of the shadow. The Moon begins to dim, but the effect is quite subtle.

Around 2:18 a.m., the Moon begins to enter Earth’s umbra and the partial eclipse begins. To the naked eye, as the Moon moves into the umbra, it looks like a bite is being taken out of the lunar disk. The part of the Moon inside the umbra will appear very dark.

The red color will become visible around 3:45 a.m. More than 95% of the Moon’s disk is in the umbra and the Moon will appear red. The color might be easier to see in binoculars or a telescope

The peak of the Eclipse will be at 4:02 a.m. This will be the best time to see the red color.

Around 4:20 a.m., the red color will no longer be visible. By 5:47 a.m., the partial eclipse ends. The whole Moon is in the Earth's penumbra.

By 7:03 the eclipse is over.

Forecast:

There will be a few passing clouds during the overnight hours, but the eclipse should be visible early Friday morning.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s during the event.

According to NASA, during a lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the Moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere.

The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear.