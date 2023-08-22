SC officials on alert after invasive species of hornet found in Savannah

While the yellow-legged hornet is no more harmful to humans than other hornets, it can be devastating to bee populations

CLEMSON, S.C. — After yellow-legged hornets were found in Savannah, officials at Clemson University want beekeepers and the general public to be on the lookout for the invasive species. While this species of hornet is no more harmful to humans than other hornets, the yellow-legged hornet can be devastating to managed and wild bee populations.

On August 9, the US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the University of Georgia's identification of a found insect as a yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina). Because of its coloring, the yellow-legged hornet is often confused with cicada killer wasps, bald-faced hornet, paper wasps, queen yellowjackets, wood wasps and robber flies, but is distinguished from these other stinging insects by its larger size.

Yellow-legged hornet queens measure about 1.2 inches long, workers about 0.8 inches. The hornets have a dark head, mostly dark thorax, and yellow-tipped legs. They build large egg-shaped paper nests above ground, often in trees, and can house an average of 6,000 workers.

This particular hornet is native to Southeast Asia and has established itself throughout most of Europe and areas of the Middle East and Asia.

Brad Cavin, program director of Clemson University's Department of Plant Industry Apiary Inspection Program, urges beekeepers and the public to stay vigilant.

“While we are spearheading a robust trapping protocol in the South Carolina Lowcountry, beekeepers, and the public both play an important role in our efforts to minimize any potential impact from this invasive pest. That’s why we are asking for public assistance with monitoring for and reporting unusual hornet activity, especially around honeybee hives,” said Cavin.

People who suspect they have found a yellow-legged hornet are urged to report their findings to www.clemson.edu/public/regulatory/plant-industry/invasive/ylh.html.