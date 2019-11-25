COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking people to limit distractions behind the wheel this Thanksgiving week as they expect thousands of drivers to use the state's highways and interstates.

Master trooper David Jones said they have some advice for anyone hitting the road this week.

“In South Carolina we have a law against texting and driving. But, in other states they have a hands-free law where you may not be able to hold a smart phone period. But, best practice for us is limit your distractions completely by keeping your phone in your cup holder or putting it somewhere out of sight so you're not picking it up,” Jones said.

He said too often they see accidents caused by distracted drivers, including those on cell phones.

“So, don't be that person. Know the South Carolina Highway Patrol is going to be out in full force, again some of our major contributors to fatalities on the roadways, DUI, people not buckling up, speed and distraction,” Jones continued.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in force throughout the weekend, starting Wednesday and they’re already seeing travelers from out of state, Jones added.

Safety behind the wheel is why Aiken’s Republican senator, Tom Young, sponsored a bill this year to bring the hands free law to the state.

“I am asked repeatedly by my constituents, when is South Carolina going to pass something similar? The bill that I have sponsored is a bill which is modeled after the Georgia bill, it is intended to save lives in South Carolina,” Young said.

Young said Aiken, a neighboring county to Georgia, has seen the positive effects of the bill across the border and many of Aiken’s drivers go back and forth.

He said he made minor changes to a House version of the bill, which has failed to pass in recent years.

The bill would ban using a wireless device, like a cellphone, behind the wheel, unless you're using an ear piece or watch that can use your voice. It also bans watching anything besides navigation, or writing, reading, and sending anything by hand.

The bill does have exceptions for emergency reporting, EMS employees, utility employees, and others conducting official business or with laws set by other agencies.

Under the proposed bill, drivers are also not allowed to use more than a single button to begin a communication and cannot leave the driver’s seat or remove a seatbelt to reach for a device.

You can read the bill here.

The penalties include a $100 fine for a first offense and a $300 fine and two points on your license for offenses after the first.

The bill, which was set to have a second subcommittee hearing this week, is scheduled to be debated again after the holidays.