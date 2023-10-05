Bishopville woman, teen killed in Kershaw County crash, coroner says

One victim died at the scene and another at the hospital, officials say.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office identified two people killed in a Saturday night crash that shut down I-20 for hours.

Coroner David West said that 911 dispatch was called to a crash on I-20 near the 94-mile marker in which multiple people were ejected around 10:10 p.m. A 13-year-old victim, Mya Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene. West said 48-year-old Wanda Reddick was taken to Prima Health Richland but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The coroner said both victims were from Bishopville.

West said he didn't have any details about other injuries in the vehicle. However, he said all were taken to Prisma Health Richland. West said there were at least six in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and it appeared that no one had on a seatbelt.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a 2003 Honda Accord heading east lost control, left the road to the right and then crossed back to the left across the interstate median. Officials said the Accord struck a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe on the driver's side, causing it to flip. The deceased were in the Tahoe, officials said.