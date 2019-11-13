SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Interstate 20 westbound at Augusta Road (58-mile marker) was blocked Wednesday morning due to black ice, according to Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Black ice formed on the roadway, causing several collisions in the area on Wednesday morning. Trooper Jones said there was a total of six crashes near that location Wednesday morning but no major injuries were reported.

The Lexington Police Department says the interstate was closed from Augusta Road/US-1 (Exit 58) to South Lake Drive/SC-6 (Exit 55).

At 7:40 a.m., Lexington police also tweeted that all major roadways out of the Town of Lexington were experiencing congestion and delays.

If you live in the Town of Lexington, officials encourage drivers to plan their morning commute accordingly because there could be additional traffic.

You can find the latest traffic conditions at wltx.com/traffic.