COLUMBIA, S.C. — All lanes on I-26 westbound near the Bush River Road overpass have reopened after they were blocked for several hours.

A tractor trailer carrying bales of cotton flipped on its side just after 6 a.m. Wednesday. Some of the bales of cotton slipped off the truck after the wreck.

The crash led to a full stop of traffic in all lanes. Drivers had to find alternate routes, but many found themselves stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours.

It took about three hours to get the big-rig upright and moved. About a half hour later, the bales of cotton were also removed, and the road was opened back up.

According to fire officials, the driver of the truck has been taken to the hospital

