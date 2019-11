COLUMBIA, S.C. — All lanes on I-26 westbound near the Bush River Road overpass are blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer.

Columbia Police are working to clean up the area, but do not have a time frame for when the lanes will reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternative route.

According to deputies, the driver of the truck has been taken to the hospital.

