SCHP investigates crash that killed pedestrian on Bush River Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a pedestrian died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle in Lexington County on Friday night.

According to Lance Corporal William Bennett with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. near Ivanhoe Drive in the Seven Oaks community. Bennett said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the street when a 2012 Hyundai sedan hit them. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.