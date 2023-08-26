SCHP investigates crash that killed pedestrian on Bush River Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a pedestrian died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle in Lexington County on Friday night.
According to Lance Corporal William Bennett with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. near Ivanhoe Drive in the Seven Oaks community. Bennett said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the street when a 2012 Hyundai sedan hit them. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.
As of Saturday morning, Bennett said the crash was still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Lexington County Coroner's Office has not released the victim's name publicly.