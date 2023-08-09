Raised median on Lake Murray Boulevard

As part of the rehabilitation, SCDOT is installing a raised median along Lake Murray Boulevard.

IRMO, S.C. — A traffic pattern change is in store for the intersection of Woodrow Street and Lake Murray Boulevard, according to the intersection, The Town of Irmo announced on it's Facebook page

As work on the intersection continues, officials say that the transition from Woodrow Street to Lake Murray Blvd has become increasingly dangerous for motorists.

"Effective immediately, you can ONLY make a RIGHT turn onto Lake Murray Boulevard from Woodrow Street. No more left turns onto LMB or going straight through the intersection from Woodrow Street. You also will not be able to turn left onto Woodrow Street from Lake Murray Boulevard. This change, which was recommended by the Irmo Town Council, is designed to increase traffic efficiency, reduce collisions and improve driver safety " according to the release.