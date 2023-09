COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say one person died following an interstate off-ramp crash in Columbia on Saturday night.

The Columbia Police Department said the crash happened on the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 77 onto Leesburg Road around 11 p.m. and involved a motorcycle.

The Richland County Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation. Authorities didn't have any additional details about the crash but said more information would be released as it becomes available.