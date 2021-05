Incident happened at the intersection of Bull and Laurel streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department has reported a vehicle accident involving a COMET bus in downtown Columbia.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Bull and Laurel streets just before 1 p.m. Monday, May 10.

Non-life threatening injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

As of 1:09 p.m., the intersection has been cleared for regular traffic.