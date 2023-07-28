Crashes slow traffic on I-26 East near Harbison Boulevard, Broad River Road

Drivers traveling east on I-26 or attempting to reach Harbison Boulevard from the interstate should avoid the area.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers along a busy portion of I-26 in Lexington County should expect delays as crews work to clear two crash scenes.

According to data provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the first crash was in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Exit 103 to Harbison Boulevard in Irmo. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported just before 4 p.m., and fire and emergency services personnel were on their way to the scene. Lanes in that crash were cleared within the hour.

However, a second crash was reported just two miles up I-26 at the westbound exit to Broad River Road. As of 5 p.m., crews were still working to clear that scene.