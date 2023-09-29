Single-vehicle crash leaves passenger dead in Fairfield County, officials say

Authorities said the crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A crash in Fairfield County left a driver injured and a passenger dead in Fairfield County on Sunday.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 2 a.m. on Blair Circle near Fagan Road outside Winnsboro. Miller said the crash involved a westbound 2015 Ford Fusion that left the road to the right and hit a utility pole.

The driver in the crash was taken by emergency medical services personnel to an area hospital. The front passenger in the crash died. Authorities said no other people or vehicles were involved. The Fairfield County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the name of the deceased passenger.