Westbound I-26 lanes heavily congested following West Columbia crash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.
Credit: SCDOT
West Columbia I-26

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Emergency crews are urging drivers to use caution on westbound I-26 in West Columbia following a major crash.

The West Columbia Fire Department said the crash happened on the interstate near mile marker 108 and initially shut down all westbound traffic. Authorities were diverting traffic as they work at the scene. Some lanes have been reopened, but traffic is still heavily congestion in the area.

Drivers in the area should find an alternate route or expect delays in the area. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

