These Lexington County railroad crossings will close for maintenance this week

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — CSX Transportation will be conducting routine maintenance on multiple railroad crossings in the Gaston area, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, with a scheduled completion of Friday, Sept. 8.
During this time, a total closure of the roadways will be required for surfacing. Closures of the following crossings will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and end 5 p.m. Friday:
- Mack Street
- West Hutto Street
- North 2nd Street
- Wood Trail Road
Please be aware of local detours and use caution in the area. A Southern Commercial Development spokesperson said once the crossings are closed, no one will be able to cross the tracks.