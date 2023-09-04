x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

These Lexington County railroad crossings will close for maintenance this week

Closures start Tuesday, Sept. 5, with work scheduled to be complete on Friday, Sept. 8.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — CSX Transportation will be conducting routine maintenance on multiple railroad crossings in the Gaston area, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, with a scheduled completion of Friday, Sept. 8. 

During this time, a total closure of the roadways will be required for surfacing. Closures of the following crossings will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and end 5 p.m. Friday:

  • Mack Street
  • West Hutto Street
  • North 2nd Street
  • Wood Trail Road

Please be aware of local detours and use caution in the area. A Southern Commercial Development spokesperson said once the crossings are closed, no one will be able to cross the tracks.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Residents still looking for answers as flooding continues to cut off their road

Before You Leave, Check This Out