These Lexington County railroad crossings will close for maintenance this week

Closures start Tuesday, Sept. 5, with work scheduled to be complete on Friday, Sept. 8.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — CSX Transportation will be conducting routine maintenance on multiple railroad crossings in the Gaston area, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, with a scheduled completion of Friday, Sept. 8.

During this time, a total closure of the roadways will be required for surfacing. Closures of the following crossings will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and end 5 p.m. Friday:

Mack Street

West Hutto Street

North 2nd Street

Wood Trail Road