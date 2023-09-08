x
CSX work on Whaley street to close one side

The railroad is working to fix equipment at the intersection of Lincoln and Whaley streets.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heads up motorists. 

If part of your commute includes Whaley street you may want to rethink your route. 

CSX railroad will be replacing a cantilever located near the corner of Whaley and Lincoln streets.   

According to Angela Nelis, the Railroad Divisional Manager chief operations officer Southeastern Division, said in a press release that they will be starting a flagging operation closing down one side of Whaley Street starting on Wednesday August 16 from 9am to 4pm. 

No word how long the replacement will take. 

