I-26 east in Lexington County is partially blocked at exit 111 due to a crash. Drivers should expect delays.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says there are several crashes along I-26 in Lexington county.

Several crashes along I26 in Lexington county will slow your morning commute. Consider an alternative route as you head out! pic.twitter.com/atRKneEWfm — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) October 16, 2020

All lanes near exit 111 (Highway 1/Augusta Road) on I-26 eastbound in Lexington County is now open after being partially blocked due to a crash.

🚨Lexington: I26 east is partially blocked at exit 111 due to a crash. Expect delays as first responders work to clear the roadway! pic.twitter.com/W2PymeKgzS — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) October 16, 2020