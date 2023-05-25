West Columbia woman killed in I-26 crash identified

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the Augusta Road and U.S. 1 exit.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on I-26 on Wednesday.

According to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) the accident happened a little before 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of I-26 not far from the 112 mile marker - roughly a mile from the U.S. 1 and Augusta Road exit.

Tidwell said a 2010 Hunyadi Elantra was traveling west on I-26 when it ran off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected and went back across the interstate, crashing into the median barrier.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed on Thursday that the driver, 50-year-old Victoria Ryan Johnson of West Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.